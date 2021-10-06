Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New $53.25 Million Investment in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,462,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,246,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.80% of Hilltop at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 102.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50,719 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,021,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after purchasing an additional 262,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 48.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 322,959 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 77.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,029,000 after purchasing an additional 357,872 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

HTH stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.16. 10,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HTH shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

