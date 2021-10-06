Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,723,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822,762 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Avnet worth $69,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,533,000 after acquiring an additional 633,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVT stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.49. 18,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,131. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of research firms have commented on AVT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

