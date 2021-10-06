Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 154,776 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154,776 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.83% of SYNNEX worth $52,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in SYNNEX by 1.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in SYNNEX by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.43. 6,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,549. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $34,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $490,812.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,101.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,036 shares of company stock worth $2,051,740 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

