Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 74,297 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,069,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 74,297 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.57% of Range Resources worth $68,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 75.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,750 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 195.4% during the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,677,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 571.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,651 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 16.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,931,000 after acquiring an additional 824,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $13,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RRC. Raymond James raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.74. 433,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,384,983. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

