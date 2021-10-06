Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,039,319 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.79% of Fulton Financial worth $174,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Fulton Financial by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FULT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Fulton Financial stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 98,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,674. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

