Function X (FX) Price Hits $1.07 on Top Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 48.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Function X has a total market cap of $436.78 million and $15.79 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded up 66.3% against the dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001935 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,146.05 or 0.99787764 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00064431 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00052010 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005266 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.31 or 0.00463789 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

