Fundamenta (FMTA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $14,930.00

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 50.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $418,261.63 and $14,930.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000725 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00057188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00097134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.67 or 0.00130449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,961.89 or 1.00034724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.15 or 0.06210364 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,724,935 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,406 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

