Fundamental Research Cuts Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Price Target to C$0.70

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) had its price target reduced by Fundamental Research from C$2.23 to C$0.70 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Kidoz stock traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,388. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of C$85.43 million and a PE ratio of 350.00. Kidoz has a 52 week low of C$0.42 and a 52 week high of C$1.25.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

