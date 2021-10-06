Fundamental Research Lowers Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Price Target to $5.72

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from $6.69 to $5.72 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. 216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,676. The company has a market cap of $111.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 5.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. Elys Game Technology has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $8.28.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elys Game Technology news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 838,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 117.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

