Fundamental Research Lowers Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Price Target to $1.03

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Fundamental Research from $1.07 to $1.03 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 140.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AUMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Friday, September 17th.
Shares of Golden Minerals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. 2,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.
