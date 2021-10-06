Fundamental Research Lowers Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Price Target to $1.03

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Fundamental Research from $1.07 to $1.03 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 140.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AUMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of Golden Minerals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. 2,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 346,893 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Golden Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

