Fundamental Research Raises Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Price Target to $2.04

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) had its price target lifted by Fundamental Research from $1.93 to $2.04 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 182.39% from the company’s previous close.

VGZ has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.01.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Shares of Vista Gold stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,910. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $84.66 million, a P/E ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Gold news, Director Tracy Austin Stevenson purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vista Gold by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Gold by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 39,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vista Gold by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 625,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 337,862 shares during the last quarter. 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.