Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Trading 0.3% Higher

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 156.80 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 155.40 ($2.03). 30,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 264,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($2.03).

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Funding Circle from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a market cap of £552.27 million and a PE ratio of 14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 150.57.

In other news, insider Samir Desai acquired 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £4,031.55 ($5,267.25).

About Funding Circle (LON:FCH)

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platforms originate small and medium enterprises loans through asset management companies, government-backed entities, public and private funds, individuals, banks, other institutional investors, national entities, and retail investors, as well as provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

