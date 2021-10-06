Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSNBU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSNBU) shares traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 2,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.