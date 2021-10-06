Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) vs. Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Head to Head Review

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) and Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vir Biotechnology and Fusion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vir Biotechnology 2 1 3 0 2.17 Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.00%. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 141.29%. Given Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vir Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vir Biotechnology -162.75% -40.77% -29.33% Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -23.70% -22.55%

Volatility & Risk

Vir Biotechnology has a beta of -1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 268% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vir Biotechnology $76.37 million 58.17 -$298.67 million ($2.51) -13.55 Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$78.33 million ($1.84) -4.05

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vir Biotechnology. Vir Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fusion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fusion Pharmaceuticals beats Vir Biotechnology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Visterra, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with Generation Bio., as well as GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies for potential COVID-19 treatment; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is progressing its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

