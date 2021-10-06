FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,793 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.67% of FutureFuel worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,196,000 after buying an additional 443,699 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FutureFuel by 34.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 10.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in FutureFuel during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FF opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $325.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. FutureFuel Corp. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 3.22%.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

