FY2021 Earnings Estimate for HeidelbergCement AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.98.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HDELY. Zacks Investment Research cut HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

HDELY stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.42.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.