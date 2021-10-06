FY2021 Earnings Forecast for B&G Foods, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for B&G Foods in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.40.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.93 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in B&G Foods by 16.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in B&G Foods by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 36.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,231,000 after buying an additional 494,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

