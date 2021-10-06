FY2021 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the company will earn $9.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.06. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

C opened at $72.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $147.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 11.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 161.2% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 19.5% in the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 640,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,313,000 after purchasing an additional 104,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

