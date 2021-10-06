FY2021 EPS Estimates for COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CICOY)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for COSCO SHIPPING in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn $5.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COSCO SHIPPING’s FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOY opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

