FY2021 EPS Estimates for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Cut by Analyst

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Incyte in a research report issued on Sunday, October 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Devarakonda now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Incyte’s FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $65.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a twelve month low of $65.24 and a twelve month high of $101.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,470,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,186,000 after purchasing an additional 60,751 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Incyte by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,961,000 after buying an additional 9,280,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,173,000 after purchasing an additional 90,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,297,000 after buying an additional 242,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 67.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,688 shares of company stock worth $440,958 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

