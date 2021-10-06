FY2021 EPS Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion.

KDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.24. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $5,286,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 306,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 39,016 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

