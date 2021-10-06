FY2021 EPS Estimates for Swiss Re AG Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Swiss Re in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swiss Re’s FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.82.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.