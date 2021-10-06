FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Charles Schwab in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SCHW. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of SCHW opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $77.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $594,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 32.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 106.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 34,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $3,527,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $980,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 539,762 shares of company stock worth $39,467,201. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

