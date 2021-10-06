FY2022 EPS Estimates for Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Decreased by Analyst

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Altus Group in a report released on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.40. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark reduced their price objective on Altus Group from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target (up from C$68.00) on shares of Altus Group in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.25.

TSE:AIF opened at C$62.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$47.10 and a 1-year high of C$68.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$63.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.83.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$173.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.55 million.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

