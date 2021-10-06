FY2022 EPS Estimates for Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:XYIGF)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Xinyi Glass in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xinyi Glass’ FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xinyi Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS XYIGF opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Xinyi Glass has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67.

About Xinyi Glass

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

