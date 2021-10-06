FY2023 EPS Estimates for East Japan Railway Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:EJPRY)

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of East Japan Railway in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East Japan Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get East Japan Railway alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of East Japan Railway in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

EJPRY stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. East Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.