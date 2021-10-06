G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Sold by MPM Oncology Impact Management LP

MPM Oncology Impact Management LP decreased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the quarter. G1 Therapeutics comprises about 2.9% of MPM Oncology Impact Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP owned approximately 1.92% of G1 Therapeutics worth $17,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,862,000 after acquiring an additional 80,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,162,000 after acquiring an additional 48,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,598,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after acquiring an additional 47,938 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,480,000 after acquiring an additional 225,057 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,072,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. 1,001,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,708. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $514.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.19.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

