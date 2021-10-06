G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GTHX. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $536.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 14.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.