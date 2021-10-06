Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Up 22.4% in September

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,628,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 1,330,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

BRPHF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 156,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,791. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65. Galaxy Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Galaxy Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Galaxy Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

