Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Major Shareholder Sells $36,200.00 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund L.P. 10X also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $39,100.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $32,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $35,400.00.

GALT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.65. 3,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,196. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $216.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 419.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 13.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

