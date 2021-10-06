Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Short Interest Update

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 532,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of GMDA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.79. 1,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,016. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Gamida Cell by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 82,896 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 689,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,805 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,391,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 75,318 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

