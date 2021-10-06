Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Down 8.1%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 19,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,754,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. The company has a market cap of $894.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.46. Gannett had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $804.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 550,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,688.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gannett by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gannett by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gannett by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Gannett by 536.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

