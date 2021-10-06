Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,435 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Garmin were worth $11,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,104,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,895,499,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,211,000 after acquiring an additional 33,026 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Garmin by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,834,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $410,049,000 after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after acquiring an additional 237,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Garmin by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,718,000 after acquiring an additional 20,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Garmin stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.25. 9,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,316. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.11. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.