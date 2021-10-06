Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Short Interest Update

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the August 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

NYSE:IT opened at $311.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.69 and a 200 day moving average of $250.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Gartner has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $327.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $261,674.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,822,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 491.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,923,000 after buying an additional 809,840 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 70,458.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,681 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 25.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,076,000 after acquiring an additional 171,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,888,000 after buying an additional 21,370 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

