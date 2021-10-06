Gary Bullard Purchases 30,000 Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Stock

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) insider Gary Bullard purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

Gary Bullard also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 10th, Gary Bullard bought 15,000 shares of AFC Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £8,700 ($11,366.61).

Shares of AFC stock opened at GBX 44.90 ($0.59) on Wednesday. AFC Energy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 16.52 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 94.40 ($1.23). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.59. The company has a current ratio of 32.85, a quick ratio of 32.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of £329.76 million and a P/E ratio of -55.28.

AFC Energy Company Profile

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

