Gas Price Reaches $9.35 (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Gas coin can currently be bought for $9.35 or 0.00016939 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $94.68 million and $74.85 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00057371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 79.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00096104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00130652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,035.35 or 0.99731700 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,446.65 or 0.06245813 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

