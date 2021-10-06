Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Stock Price Up 1%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 155,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 668,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Gaucho Group in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gaucho Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaucho Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gaucho Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaucho Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development and operation of real estate projects. It operates through the Real Estate Development, Fashion and E-Commerce, and Corporate. The Real Estate Development segment includes hospitality and winery operations. The Fashion and E-Commerce segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of high-end fashion and accessories sold through an e-commerce platform.

