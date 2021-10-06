GCN Coin (GCN) Hits Market Capitalization of $124,029.29

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 60% higher against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $124,029.29 and $127.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.15 or 0.00329605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000776 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

