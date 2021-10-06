Gem Exchange And Trading (GXT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $180,573.00

Gem Exchange And Trading (CURRENCY:GXT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Gem Exchange And Trading coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0639 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gem Exchange And Trading has traded up 49.8% against the U.S. dollar. Gem Exchange And Trading has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $180,573.00 worth of Gem Exchange And Trading was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00047765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.70 or 0.00229603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00101869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

About Gem Exchange And Trading

Gem Exchange And Trading (GXT) is a coin. Gem Exchange And Trading’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,506,276 coins. The official website for Gem Exchange And Trading is www.gxtglobal.com . Gem Exchange And Trading’s official Twitter account is @GXT25075644 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GXT is a global company headquartered in Singapore that conducts business with overseas companies in a total of 7 countries including Dubai, India, Virgin Islands, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan. The main countries of use are Japan, China, Vietnam, and Korea, and are used in a total of 20 countries. The GXT system consists of platforms, services, and exchanges, and acts as an important element of the token economy. GXT Token will be traded through public exchange listing, available on the GXT Platform, and will be used when using financial services through tokens and swaps on the Global Exchange (Fiat).The GXT Token is being promoted to receive financial services (overseas remittance, simple payment, debit card) through XIGNAL exchange. “

