General Electric Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Electric in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63.

GE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $104.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.37 and a 200 day moving average of $105.12. The company has a market cap of $115.39 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. General Electric has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $115.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

