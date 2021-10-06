Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Up 3.7%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.01 and last traded at $14.00. 1,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 342,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Genetron in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genetron during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genetron during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genetron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

