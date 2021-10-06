Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 863,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,896 shares during the period. Gentex accounts for about 1.0% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 0.36% of Gentex worth $28,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

GNTX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $33.89. 1,647,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,103. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.59.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

