GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 692.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

GFL stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.73.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.23.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

