GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$53.00 to C$54.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. GFL Environmental traded as high as C$48.71 and last traded at C$48.51, with a volume of 72925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.48.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of C$16.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

