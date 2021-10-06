GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s previous close.

GFL has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of GFL traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$47.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,861. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of C$25.38 and a 12 month high of C$48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.65 billion and a PE ratio of -20.27.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

