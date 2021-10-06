Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,424,200 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the August 31st total of 1,123,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,848.4 days.

OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.54. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 14.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBNXF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.