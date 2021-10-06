Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.4% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $20,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,714,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,302 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 486,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 67,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,365,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,305,655. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

