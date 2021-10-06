Glenn A. Sampson Sells 3,887 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 3,887 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $99,701.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 38,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,355. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $56.81. The stock has a market cap of $365.46 million, a PE ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fathom by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fathom by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

FTHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

