Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Short Interest Up 27.5% in September

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 941,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the August 31st total of 738,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of GLBE opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.25. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Global-e Online will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLBE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,711,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $1,062,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $22,955,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $1,427,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

