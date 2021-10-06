Global Social Chain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $51,835.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $51,835.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00047522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.62 or 0.00232271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00101927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

